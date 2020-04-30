Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, April 23, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 04/23/2020.

Total Receipts: This Week: 1,105 Last Reported 04/16/2020: 644

Year Ago Receipts: 1,175

Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves steady, no recent test of yearlings for a price comparison. Slaughter cos 2.00 to 4.00 lower, bulls 1.00 to 2.00 lower. Demand and supply moderate. Several loads of reputation yearlings in the offering that attracted the interest of several Buyers. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (75% Steers, 22% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (80% Cows, 20% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS- Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3315315172.00172.00

6371371165.00165.00

22431-438435170.00-174.00170.90

5405405162.50162.50Unweaned

4486486150.00150.00Unweaned

21513-538525154.00-168.00158.61

10534534147.00147.00

10575-580578142.50-145.00144.15

10605-610608140.00-142.50141.25

101736-740739124.50-126.75125.14

11759759124.00124.00

54812812122.00122.00

68863863123.00123.00

STEERS- Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

7339339165.00165.00Thin Fleshed

17377-382379167.50167.50

64408-446437157.00-169.50165.80

3410410155.00155.00Unweaned

5500-545528140.00-147.50142.86

63786786115.00115.00

65840840109.75109.75

41894894102.25102.25

See the complete report online for additional “Steers and Dairy Steers” categories.

HEIFERS- Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

10355-395370137.50-142.50140.48

6439439135.00135.00

9458-483468130.00-134.00131.30

13538538129.50129.50

10526526124.00124.00Unweaned

6595595117.50117.50Unweaned

480480490.0090.00

685085098.0098.00

HEIFERS- Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3285285142.50142.50

5315-345332135.00-136.00135.21

16350-376371137.50-143.00140.83

5424424136.00136.00

6462-473468126.00-130.00127.98

18500-545519115.00-127.50123.18

6572-580575115.00-116.00115.50

13612-648633116.00-118.00117.39

3608608116.00116.00Unweaned

See the complete report online for additional “Heifers” categories.

BULLS- Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)

3475475140.00140.00

BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)

4381381159.00159.00Thin Fleshed

3452-465456135.00135.00Thin Fleshed

3527527127.50127.50

7592592116.00116.0

5664664105.00105.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE

COWS- Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing

31255-1470135054.00-59.0053.74Average

21510-1525151852.50-53.0052.75 Low

COWS- Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg PriceDressing

11870-1500120252.00-57.0053.68Average

2875-1185100352.00-5661.34High

11150115050.0050.00Low

See the complete report online for additional “Cows” categories.

REPLACEMENT CATTLE

BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)

Age Stage Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5-8T2-33945-13601200825.00-950.00879.41

Please Note: The above USDA LPGMN price report is reflective of the majority of classes and grades of livestock offered for sale. There may be instances where some sales do not fit within reporting guidelines and therefore will not be included in the report. Prices are reported on an FOB basis, unless otherwise noted.