Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, April 23, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 04/23/2020.
Total Receipts: This Week: 1,105 Last Reported 04/16/2020: 644
Year Ago Receipts: 1,175
Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves steady, no recent test of yearlings for a price comparison. Slaughter cos 2.00 to 4.00 lower, bulls 1.00 to 2.00 lower. Demand and supply moderate. Several loads of reputation yearlings in the offering that attracted the interest of several Buyers. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (75% Steers, 22% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (80% Cows, 20% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS- Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
3315315172.00172.00
6371371165.00165.00
22431-438435170.00-174.00170.90
5405405162.50162.50Unweaned
4486486150.00150.00Unweaned
21513-538525154.00-168.00158.61
10534534147.00147.00
10575-580578142.50-145.00144.15
10605-610608140.00-142.50141.25
101736-740739124.50-126.75125.14
11759759124.00124.00
54812812122.00122.00
68863863123.00123.00
STEERS- Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
7339339165.00165.00Thin Fleshed
17377-382379167.50167.50
64408-446437157.00-169.50165.80
3410410155.00155.00Unweaned
5500-545528140.00-147.50142.86
63786786115.00115.00
65840840109.75109.75
41894894102.25102.25
See the complete report online for additional “Steers and Dairy Steers” categories.
HEIFERS- Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
10355-395370137.50-142.50140.48
6439439135.00135.00
9458-483468130.00-134.00131.30
13538538129.50129.50
10526526124.00124.00Unweaned
6595595117.50117.50Unweaned
480480490.0090.00
685085098.0098.00
HEIFERS- Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
3285285142.50142.50
5315-345332135.00-136.00135.21
16350-376371137.50-143.00140.83
5424424136.00136.00
6462-473468126.00-130.00127.98
18500-545519115.00-127.50123.18
6572-580575115.00-116.00115.50
13612-648633116.00-118.00117.39
3608608116.00116.00Unweaned
See the complete report online for additional “Heifers” categories.
BULLS- Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)
3475475140.00140.00
BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)
4381381159.00159.00Thin Fleshed
3452-465456135.00135.00Thin Fleshed
3527527127.50127.50
7592592116.00116.0
5664664105.00105.00
SLAUGHTER CATTLE
COWS- Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
31255-1470135054.00-59.0053.74Average
21510-1525151852.50-53.0052.75 Low
COWS- Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt/Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg PriceDressing
11870-1500120252.00-57.0053.68Average
2875-1185100352.00-5661.34High
11150115050.0050.00Low
See the complete report online for additional “Cows” categories.
REPLACEMENT CATTLE
BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)
Age Stage Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5-8T2-33945-13601200825.00-950.00879.41
Please Note: The above USDA LPGMN price report is reflective of the majority of classes and grades of livestock offered for sale. There may be instances where some sales do not fit within reporting guidelines and therefore will not be included in the report. Prices are reported on an FOB basis, unless otherwise noted.