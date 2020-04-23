Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Thursday, April 16, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 04/16/2020.

Total Receipts: This Week: 644 Last Reported 04/09/2020: 369

Year Ago Receipts: 1,020

Compared to a light test last week, steer calves steady to 5.00 higher, heifer calves steady. Slaughter cows and bulls 10.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeders, good for slaughter cattle, supply light. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 42% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (62% Stock Cows. 38% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 13%.