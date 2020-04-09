Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, April 3, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 4/2/2020

Total Receipts: This Week: 1,936 Last Week: 1,287

Compared to last sale three weeks ago, Feeder steers 2.00 to 10.00 higher, Feeder heifers stead to 6.00 higher. Demand good. Supply heavy. Slaughter cows steady to 3.00 higher. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 13% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 45%.

For complete market reports, visit https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

4 350-370 358 170.00-176.00 173.96

17 400-441 425 162.50-179.00 171.70

23 450-485 466 173.00-172.00 165.32

27 459-470 466 173.00-177.00 174.61Thin Fleshed

59 512-540 524 153.00-165.00 159.28

98 550-595 573 146.00-159.00 151.40

106 600-649 625 140.00-154.00 144.34

44 650-697 667 140.00-146.00 143.56

143 702-745 711 136.00-141.75 140.71

19 755-757 756 137.50 137.50

29 806-812 808 136.00-137.00 136.70

3937937132.50132.50

STEERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

6 411 411 153.00 153.00

5 453-485 460 152.00-157.50 155.36

52 515-538 530 138.00-150.00 148.59

22 552-592 570 144.00-148.00 145.73

3 620-622 621 132.50-135.00 133.33

3692692139.00139.00

4 744 744 125.00 125.00

5895895120.00120.00

See the complete report online for additional “Steers”categories

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

3 303 303 142.50 142.50

13 350-390 366 140.00-145.00 142.62

25 400-448 431 140.00-150.00 146.40

40 450-494 473 140.00-146.00 143.40

61 500-549 528 132.50-144.00 137.77

82 550-597 576 130.00-135.00 133.32

44 600-639 622 130.00-131.50 130.46

66 655-694 678 130.00-133.00 131.73

12 700-722 709 127.50-128.00 127.71

2 778 778 120.00 120.00

3 810 810 120.00 120.00

5 1005 1005 106.00 106.00

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

6 327 327 137.00 137.00

7 374 374 132.50 132.50

18 415-448 438 131.00-139.00 133.82

37 458-448 475 129.00-139.00 134.16

12 510-545 538 130.00-136.00 132.41

12 572-592 580 120.00-132.00 125.63

40 602-643 625 122.50-130.00 128.89

8 655-692 684 121.00-126.00 124.15

11 705-736 722 125.00-126.00 125.73

See the complete report online for additional “Heifers”categories

BULLS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

7 355-3773 363 140.00-153.00 147.27

4 384 384 182.00 182.00

9 410-442 417 145.00-151.00 147.44

11 450-495 470 142.50-159.00 152.18

23 504-538 517 127.50-137.50 134.90

13 562-571 569 127.00-137.50 131.09

3 727 727 112.50 112.50

2762762105.00105.00

2 818 818 100.00 100.00

See the complete report online for additional “Bulls”categories

SLAUGHTER CATTLE

COWS – Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

2 1420-1790 1605 48.00 48.00 Average

6 1375-1665 1488 53.00-56.00 54.87 High

COWS – Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

25 965-1590 1187 43.00-52.00 48.33 Average

15 1070-1750 1291 54.00-58.50 56.08 High

5 1010-1250 1163 37.50-42.00 40.93 Low

See the complete report online for additional “Cows” categories

BULLS – 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

10 1570-1980 1798 75.00-84.50 79.68 Average

4 1215-1715 1504 50.00-71.00 62.64 Low

REPLACEMENT CATTLE

BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)

Age Stage Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

2-8 T2-3 4 990-1625 1225 800.00-900.00 860.89

BRED COWS – Medium and Large 2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)

Age Stage Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

2-8 T2-3 2 1160-1292 1226 700.00-725.00 713.17

See the complete report online for additional “Bred Cows” categories

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News

MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter

Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820