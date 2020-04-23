DNR To Host Six Free Pesticide Pickups in 2020

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will provide six free pesticide collection events in 2020:

June 13 – Northeast Missouri Fairgrounds, 2700 E. Illinois St., Kirksville;

Aug. 1 – MFA Agri Services, 226 N. Walker St., Montgomery City;

Aug. 29 – University of Missouri – Hundley-Whaley Research Center, 1109 S. Birch St., Albany;

Sept. 19 – Heritage Tractor, 3285 N. US Hwy. 63, West Plains;

Oct. 10 – Farmers Elevator and Supply Co., 511 S. Center St., Clinton;

Oct. 24 – Greenway Equipment, 20919 State Hwy. 114, Dexter.

The first two collection events, originally scheduled for April 11 in West Plains and May 16 in Dexter, were postponed due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

The collections are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Accepted: unwanted pesticides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags, fertilizers containing pesticide, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides.

Not accepted: paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash, pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers.

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.