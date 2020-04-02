COVID-19 Monies to Benefit Residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Ozark and Douglas

Branson, Missouri – White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s trust program, Operation Round Up, has pledged 50,000 dollars to be matched by Community Foundation of the Ozarks in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund Grant. ORU’s matched donation will be ear-marked for the five counties that the Cooperative serves; Taney, Stone, Christian, Ozark, and Douglas.

CFO started accepting applications for the COVID-19 fund on Wednesday, March 25. The assistance is targeted for nonprofits serving vulnerable citizens affected by the coronavirus outbreak across the region. Specific areas include:

Seniors – food delivery challenges/isolation/emergency needs

Medically fragile individuals in isolation

Individuals in poverty and individuals experiencing homelessness

Individuals fleeing domestic violence

Crisis due to transportation challenges for low income individuals

Support for medical professionals (including childcare, mental health, and general well-being)

This news comes shortly after the Branson-based Cooperative announced they would be suspending disconnects during the crisis.

“We want to support our communities. Fitting a need and collaborating with our partners makes the most impact in such trying times”, said Cassie Cunningham, WRVEC’s Manager of Communications & Member Engagement. “A link to the application is on our website, whiteriver.org. We’ve pooled a number of resources there for our members and all those affected in the area. We’ll get through this together.”

WRVEC’s Operation Round Up program has been helping individuals and organizations through temporary hardships since 1992. Monthly grants will still be available directly through ORU, but the program encourages those seeking assistance specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply directly to CFO’s Response and Recovery Fund for those grants.

Find the information for this grant and other COVID-19 resources at https://www.whiteriver.org/covid-19-resources/