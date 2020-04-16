County Line – Veda Bushong

My granddaughter, Tiffany Ayala of Kansas called me on Monday. It was her 40th birthday.

Bryse Dodson visited Mike several days this week. He helped Chase Dodson and Dallee Porter on Friday and Saturday cleaning around farm and yard.

Donna Dodson was here on Monday. Macee Breeding and Megan Goforth came with her here on Tuesday. They did some cleaning and changed my curtains.

Debra Reed of Kansas called me on Wednesday. Donna was here.

Megan and Quin brought me some groceries on Thursday.

Donna was here on Friday and Saturday. I had several drop my at different times on Easter Sunday. Those here for dinner were David and Donna Dodson, Keith and Melanie Breeding, Megan, Quin, Macee, Mike Dodson and Bryse, and Cass Cornett.

After they left Ronnie and Amy Croney, Butch and Diana Davis, Bentley Scott, Charity, Emily, and Dylan came by for dessert..

Reece Goforth had Easter Dinner with friend, Jessee, and her family.