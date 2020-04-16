Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

If you are truly home-bound and need some frozen meals delivered, please call 683-5712 and give the information to Wanda.

This distancing thing is sure for the birds, isn’t it? We miss getting together to play cards and just have a visit with each other.

If you have a tax preparation appointment, we have your number and will call you when we reopen. If you do not have a tax appointment and are 60 and over, please wait until we are open again and call for an appointment. The deadline has been extended until July 15.

Definition of a vegetarian: Ancient tribal name for the village idiot who can’t hunt, fish, or light fires.

From my Mom’s Bible – If God can close the mouth of the lions for David; part the Red Sea for Moses; make the sun stand still for Joshua; open the prison for Peter; put a baby in the arms of Sarah and raise Lazarus from the dead, then He can certainly take care of you. Nothing you are facing today is too hard for Him.

I used to be addicted to the hokey pokey. Thankfully, I turned myself around.

Be safe. Until next week, have a good ‘un.