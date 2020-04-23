Cooperative Extends No-Disconnect Window to Get Members on Track

BRANSON –– Due to the continued financial hardships that residential and business members are facing during COVID-19 pandemic, White River Valley Electric Cooperative has elected to extend the suspension of service disconnects and late payment fees for non-payment through September 1, 2020.

Members who are having difficulty paying their bill must establish a payment plan with the Cooperative’s customer service and billing team. The organization has confirmed that maintaining current balances and adhering to a payment schedule to cover past due amounts is key to keeping the power on. As a provider of essential services, White River is committed to helping members get through this unprecedented situation.

“Many of our members have experienced furloughs and even job loss. Giving ample time to get back on track is part of how we can help. We want all of those in our White River family to have peace of mind that their lights will stay on as we navigate this together,” said Chris Hamon, CEO.

Payments can still be made through SmartHub, the Cooperative’s convenient online payment portal and energy tracker. Those needing assistance paying their bill or looking to establish a payment plan should contact WRVEC offices online at info@whiteriver.org or by calling (800) 879-4056.

For information on WRVEC or resources available, visit www.whiteriver.org. ­­­­­