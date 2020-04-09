Concerts Update: Blackbear Rescheduled for Sept. 19; Hillsong Worship Cancelled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 6, 2020 — New details have been released on two concerts originally scheduled for spring and early summer at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The blackbear concert originally scheduled for April 4 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19. All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date. Those who would like a refund in the meantime can begin that process by filling out an online form. The Drury box office will respond to all requests.

Hillsong Worship, originally scheduled to perform June 6 at the O’Reilly Center, has decided to cancel their performance due to COVID-19 concerns. Refunds are available at the point of purchase and will be automatically credited to your account if you purchased with a credit card.

If you have any questions, please email support@platformtickets.com or tickets@drury.edu.