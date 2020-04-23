City’s Largest Annual Group Event Extends Contract by Three Years

Springfield, Missouri – After being forced to cancel the 2020 event due to the pandemic crisis, the organizer of the National Christian HomeSchool Basketball Championships signed a contract to bring the event to Springfield for an additional three years.

That’s much needed good news for the local leisure and hospitality industry, said Tracy Kimberlin, president/CEO of the Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“The local industry is suffering tremendous losses right now,” Kimberlin said. “I’m glad we have some good news to share.”

Lance Kettering, executive director of the Springfield Sports Commission, which is managed by the CVB, said he is pleased the contract was extended.

“The NCHBC has been a great partner and we are thrilled to announce a three-year extension that will keep the event in Springfield until at least 2025,” Kettering said. “The event brings in more than $4.5 million in spending annually and is very important to our sports tourism efforts in Springfield.

“We took the opportunity during the COVID crisis to further our partnership and commitment to host the event in Springfield and we are looking forward to many more years of working together to bring over 350 teams, 3,500 basketball players and 8,000 to 10,000 folks to Springfield annually in March each year.”

Springfield has been home to the tournament – the city’s largest annual event – since 2009. The 2020 tournament was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are thrilled to have extended our national championship to be in Springfield through 2025,” said event organizer Tim Flatt. “It is fantastic to work with a city that appreciates what the NCHBC brings to the local community.”