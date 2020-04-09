Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Due to the non-socializing government mandate our church services will be online only, until the order is lifted.

Wednesday evening Bro. Don Lunn brought the message of “How Do We Serve The Lord?- By Serving One Another.” Matt. 22:34-40. If we keep the first commandment the rest will fall into place.

Cast out fear, it is not of God. Call someone and check on them. Are you being a servant or a serpent?

Sunday morning Pastor Gary brought the message from Eph. 6 and Romans 3, entitled, “Wiles of the Devil”- causes division in the church, home, and country. “Temptation”- don’t put yourself in a place to be tempted or led astray.

“Forgive”.

“Compromise”- None in God’s Word, sin is still sin, Satan wants us to take our eyes off Jesus.

No Sunday night services.

Special prayer requests are for the Herval Porter family, Blane Fleetwood’s sister’s family, Sammy Hinrichs, everyone effected by sickness.

Last Week’s News

March 23 – Wednesday evening, Pastor Gary led Bible study, about “Trust in God” (Psa. 46).

Sunday morning we had 24 in attendance. Bro. Don Lunn opened the service with praise, prayer and Scripture, Joshua 1:9 and Acts 2, “Fear not.”

Sis. Linda Roberts led Bible study from Joel 1:1-20.

Special singing was by Sis. Deneice Souder and Sis. Delena Olsen.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “The Situation We are In.” Fear – if you don’t know Jesus, you have a reason to fear. 2 Tim. 1:7. God didn’t give you the spirit of fear. Confusion – 1 Cor. 14:33, Confusion is not from God. Phil. 4:6 – Don’t worry, pray!

Sunday evening special music was by Sis. Linda Roberts and myself.

Pastor Gary brought the evening message about “One Another.” He read a factual story about the actions of geese. John 13:34-35 Pray, consider, have compassion, serve, love and take care of one another. Don’t judge, cause others to stumble, provoke, envy, lie, or speak evil of one another.

Birthdays last week were Draelynn West, Sydney Snelson, Willie Olson, Emory Snelson and Kevin Fleetwood.

Saturday was the Men’s Breakfast. They had lots of good food and fellowship.

Special prayer requests were for Christina Fleetwood, Kevin, Taylor, Gracie, Cindy Fleetwood, Jan (Ross), Valerie Stanton, Mandy Bunch and baby, our president and country, protection from the coronavirus, for all the health care and emergency workers.

Service times are postponed for the next couple of weeks. We will be having live broadcasts on our Facebook page for Sunday mornings and Wednesday night.

Pastor Gary Moore: 417-543-3785.

“Be still and know that I am God.”