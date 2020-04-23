Several Children Division employees are above demonstrating how they honored the physical distancing requirement last week while decorating Plainview Elementary in recognition of child abuse awareness month. Staff members placed the blue ‘stop child abuse’ sign in the planter next to the building, along with blue pinwheels. Go Blue activities have been canceled in compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the message is still being presented in an effort to educate and bring awareness to the public.

