Charles “Charlie” Campbell

Charles Dean Campbell, 87 years, Forsyth, Missouri passed on to Heaven on April 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Charlie was born March 5, 1933 in Salem, AR to Andy and Myrtle (Blevins) Campbell.

Charlie was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Korea during the Korean War.

On June 3, 1956 Charlie and Wanda Mathews were united in marriage at Redbank Baptist Church in Goodhope, MO and to this union they were blessed with two daughters.

Charlie was a 1951 Ava High School graduate, where he played basketball, baseball, track and tennis. In 1973 Charlie coached the Forsyth High School basketball team to the state title. He and the team received the Sportsmanship Trophy. Charlie was honored as the coach of the year in the Class S Division in Missouri. Charlie hosted the Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips segment on KY3 from 1982 to 2019, joined by Jack Emmitt and then Jack’s son Rick.

He began his fishing career in 1958 as a fishing guide on Bull Shoals Lake.

In 1974, while owning a marine dealership in Branson, Charlie won the B.A.S.S. Federation National Championship and placed fifth in the Bassmaster Classic. In 1977, he started his employment with Bass Pro Shops, Inc. with Johnny Morris. While there he helped design the Bass Tracker boat.

He was inducted into the Drury University Sports Hall of Fame, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame and the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame in 2008. The Missouri House of Representatives named him an “Outstanding Missourian.” In 2015 Charlie was honored with the “Fishing with Charlie” exhibit at the White River Valley Historical Society Museum in Forsyth, MO.

Charlie was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church in Forsyth. He adored his wife and daughters and there was no doubt that he loved fishing. He was always kind and there to help anyone in need.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Jim Campbell.

He is survived by the love of his life, Wanda, two daughters and their spouses, Susie & Randy Stuart and Cindy & Kreg Simons, one brother and wife, Max & Norma Campbell, one sister and husband, Violet & Bob Sell, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many friends!

Due to the current health risks associated with large gatherings as a result of COVID-19 a private family burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Rd., Springfield, MO. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to a Humane Society of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.