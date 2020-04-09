CFO Issues First COVID-19 Response, Recovery Grants

Ava’s SeniorAge included in the list.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded nearly $100,000 to nine regional nonprofit agencies in the initial grants made from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The grants from this fund are focused on agencies providing support to vulnerable citizens during this pandemic emergency across the CFO’s 58-county service region of central and southern Missouri.

The grant proposals are reviewed by a committee of community volunteers supported by CFO staff members.

Grants were awarded to:

Christian Associates: $9,000 to source, purchase and fill food boxes for communities in Stone County.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks: $20,000 to provide emergency shelter for homeless individuals in Springfield who are vulnerable to COVID-19 due to chronic health conditions, exposure to the virus or other conditions.

SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging: $25,000 to provide wellness checks and nutritional needs for senior citizens facing isolation or food insecurity in Ozark, Nixa, Branson, Forsyth, Protem, Kimberling City, Ava and Gainesville.

Elevate Branson: $10,000 to support individuals in quarantine who are staying in extended-stay motels in the Branson area.

Safe House for Women: $10,000 to provide aid for victims of domestic violence, including safe shelters, in the Cape Girardeau area.

Life360: $3,600 to support childcare needs at the Life360 Preschool in Springfield.

University of Missouri Extension/Shannon County: $5,000 to deliver food packages and educational resources to families with one or more financial providers furloughed due to the crisis and residents over 65.

Dallas County Health Department: $5,000 to purchase food, gloves, thermometers and supplies to safely distribute food to at-risk and recently unemployed residents.

Harmony House: $5,000 for cleaning, hygiene and kitchen supplies to support residents of the Springfield domestic violence shelter.

Grant applications are being accepted on a rolling basis with announcements anticipated weekly for the near future. The application process is open to nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations like faith and civic agencies. The CFO does not make grants directly to individuals.