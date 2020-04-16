Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Ava R-1 Schools: The remainder of the current school year has been cancelled.

***

Ava Care to Learn Golf Tournament scheduled for Saturday, April 18 has been postponed until this fall.

***

Prom has been postponed. Once the stay-at-home order has been lifted, our team will reconvene to discuss a potential date.

***

Ava Saddle Club: The gaited horse show scheduled May 2 has been cancelled.

***

Jr Ranch Rodeo is still on for May 30th.