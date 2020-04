The Missouri Association of Baptists have canceled all meetings for the rest of the year. For more information contact Charlie Hannaford or Doyle Turner.

***

The VFW and the VFW Axillary are canceling their meeting on 4/14/2020 at 7:00 p.m.

***

The regular April meeting of the Ava Area Ambulance District board of directors scheduled for April 9 has been canceled due to the statewide restrictions regarding the coronavirus. The next regular meeting will be held on May 14.

***