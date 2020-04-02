Business Owners Be Cautious If Targeted in Vanity Award Scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises business owners to use caution if told they have been selected as a winner of a 2020 Best of Nixa Award by the Best of Nixa Award Program. After being told they have been chosen as a winner, business owners are asked to pay for a trophy.

“Most legitimate awards do not come with costs to the winner,” said Stephanie Garland, BBB Springfield regional director. “If you didn’t apply for the award, or the group can’t tell you how you were nominated, the chances are that the award is not legitimate.”

A Nixa business owner contacted BBB after receiving an email telling him that his business was a winner. The business owner then was redirected to the Best of Nixa Awards Program website. There, the store owner was able to select awards varying in price from $149 to $229. The business owner decided not to participate in the program.

BBB offices throughout the U.S. previously have issued alerts about the company behind the award program. Business Recognition, which is headquartered in Seattle, has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale.

Consumers in seven states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Washington – have filed reports about being targeted by vanity awards schemes.