Bureau of Land Management Cancels Wild Horse and Burro Adoption/Sales Events

WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Land Management-Eastern States announces the cancellation of two wild horse and burro placement events in April in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting opportunities for public exposure.

The events were scheduled to occur April 24-25, 2020, in Carthage, Missouri, and Cullman, Alabama. These events have been cancelled in accordance with The President’s Coronavirus Guidance for America, issued March 16, 2020, in response to the national emergency declared to combat the virus.

While these events have been cancelled, wild horses and burros may be adopted or purchased any time through the BLM online corral: https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/ and may be available for pick-up at an event scheduled in the future.

Follow https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales/events for schedule updates.

