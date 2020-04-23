Black Jack – Carol Murdy

April 19 – Thanksgiving, praise and worship and the reading of Psalms 91 and prayers. Matthew 15 reminds us that it is not what goes into the mouth that defiles the body but what comes forth, for out of the mouth comes the abundance of the heart. The thoughts we ponder are seeds which are planted in the heart. Are they love-based? Matthew 12:36 warns that we are held accountable for every idle word–how much more the words we purposefully speak! Even so, what are we feeding our heart through our ears? As in Jesus’s day, doctrines and customs and the desires of man altered God’s commandments. As each of us have the responsibility of seeking out our own salvation, carefully consider how the information marries with God’s word through reading and prayer. Why let a blind man lead you into the ditch unawares!

Pastor Vic Murdy reminded us of the suffering of Christ from Luke 17, His rejection as He remained on the earth. But it did not end at the cross. Some commandments of God on which our Constitution was founded have been altered, a rejection of His teachings. Now the forsaking of assembly is mandated by man intended to keep us ‘safe’ from a virus that God alone has power to overcome for there is nothing that man does that is not based in the mercy and power of God. Verse 26 calls us to remember the days of Noah. Many warnings and invitations to enter into the Ark were given during the years it took to build it. Once the door was shut, the rains came but it was too late.

Verse 31-32 speaks of Lot’s wife who, when she was safe from the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, followed the calling of her heart and turned to look back. She was warned not to; she became a pillar of salt. Once our hand is set to the plow, we are not to turn back.

Hebrews 11:16 “but now they desire a better country, that is a heavenly; wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God; for He hath prepared for them a city”. Abraham stepped out in faith, looking for a city. Are we looking for, preparing for and living a life style that leads to that Land of Promise, our heavenly home? Are you living a life that pleases Him or is God ashamed to be called your God?