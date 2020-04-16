Black Jack – Carol Murdy

The reading of Psalms 91 began our service this April 12, 2020. After prayers and worship, Pastor Vic Murdy began reading from Matthew 27:50 in honor and recognition of this Resurrection Day. The sabbath was at hand, and the centurion knew that no one could hang on the cross on that day; therefore, he ordered all legs broken. But Jesus had cried aloud ‘it is finished and was already dead. Still, a soldier pierced His side. There was also an earthquake that shook the graves of saints that slept open; they walked about the city. The centurion feared for he alone had authority over what happened to those being crucified. “Truly this was the the Son of God” he said (verse 54). Hebrews 10:31 reads “it is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God”. And the veil of the temple could no longer separate us from our Creator for it was torn top to bottom.

Jesus grieved not for His circumstances but sweat great drops of blood for you and for me as He prepared Himself in the garden to be the final and perfect sacrifice for sin. John 18:6 records that those who came to take Him into custody fell backwards to the ground when He answered their call. Then, as Jesus was being taken into custody, Peter took forth a sword and cut off the ear of a servant. Jesus said all that take the sword shall perish with the sword. He restored the ear.

John 19 records as well that Jesus’s body was placed in a new sepulchre and that burial preparations had to be completed after the sabbath. The tomb was also guarded for it was heard that He would rise in three days. Officials did not want Jesus’s disciples to take the body and proclaim such a thing had happened. Oh, but it did anyway! No manner of man’s plans can stand against the Almighty Living God. John 20 records that the tomb was found empty despite the presence of soldiers. Today, there are two tombs in Jerusalem claiming to be the burial site of Christ; the blessed news is they are both EMPTY!

All the work of the cross could have been negated if Mary Magdalene had touched Christ outside the tomb where they met. Jesus had not yet risen to heaven to present Himself unto God the Father. He would have been defiled and no longer a perfect sacrifice. It was she who had seven devils cast out of her, she who had anointed His head with spices, she who cried tears that washed His feet, and she who dried His feet with her hair. Such love. Such devotion.

How do we show our love for our Lord? Christ gave His blood and body for the atonement of sin. He gave His all; what do you offer in return?

Have a happy Resurrection Day.