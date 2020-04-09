Black Jack – Carol Murdy

April 5 – We enjoyed an awesome Palm Sunday service from beginning to end. In Matthew 14, Jesus tells us not to be afraid during the storms of life. If we keep our faith in Him and our single mindedness on Him, we could walk on the water as Peter. When Peter lost his attention on Jesus, he began to sink and cried to the Lord to save him. God awaits our call. He will not interfere unless asked. The disciples had seen miracles and now experienced one personally as their very lives were in jeopardy until Jesus calmed the storm.

Pastor Vic Murdy began his message in Matthew 24:7 reading the beginning of sorrows. God is trying to get our attention as He did throughout the Bible when His own turned to idols bringing pestilence, captivity, droughts, etc. He makes a way for our restoration unto Him in 2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land”. He is listening, waiting for us to take action. People want the virus to be gone so that we can return to ‘normal’. Normal is what got us the virus. We need to return to the old paths (Jeremiah 6:16) and forgo our idols that take us away from Sunday worship and a relationship with God.

Luke 21:34 tells us to “take heed to yourselves” or look at yourself “lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting and drunkenness and the cares of this life”. Surfeiting is hung over or not clear thinking. One cannot keep his mind on Christ and His ways if we are in a fog. Verse 36 tells us to watch and pray always that we may be accounted worthy to escape the things to come.

What part of the Bible can I leave out and still make it to heaven? Revelations 22:18,19 says nothing can be added or deleted without plagues coming your way. This country has made a tradition of man in changing our laws from God’s commandments, allowing for abortion, same sex marriage, banning prayer and symbols of faith and the disregard for human life. We have brought plagues on ourselves. Revelations 9 tells us that 1/3 of the men were destroyed by fire, brimstone and smoke; yet they repented not. Are we that stubborn and disobedient unto damnation?

In 1 Corinthians 15:51 we begin to read of the hope of the rapture, God’s return for His church. Be strong, steadfast in obedience. In 1 Thessalonians 4 Paul encourages us not be ignorant of the promises of God and to continue in faith.

God’s return for His people is imminent. There remains yet an opportunity to repent and return to Him. Waiting until the last minute is too late. And we don’t know when that will be exactly, do we?

Pastor Murdy can be reached at 417-543-3659 and please follow us on facebook and watch the video of the service.