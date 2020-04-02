Black Jack – Carol Murdy

March 22 – Our service opened with a prayer and reading of Psalms 91. Prayer requests/prayers preceded Sunday School focusing on Matthew 14. We recalled the miracle where Jesus fed over 5,000 after having the loaves of bread and fishes brought to Him. He blessed and sanctified them unto His service. Likewise, God needs to sanctify/bless what we are about need for it to be successful as He thereby becomes a part of it. Then Jesus sent the disciples away via ship. He prayed until early morning and walked upon the water to them. A storm made the waters rough. The disciples were already fearful before seeing what they guessed was a spirit. Peter heard his Master’s reassuring voice and then asked to join Him. He walked upon the water also until he moved his focus from Jesus to his circumstances. Jesus kept him from sinking when Peter called out to Him. We have not because we ask not?

Following worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached “Divine Design’ beginning in Deuteronomy 11:22-28. It is written “For if ye shall diligently keep all these commandments which I command you, to do them, to love the Lord your God, to walk in all His ways, and to cleave unto Him, then will the Lord drive out all these nations from before you,…..there shall no man be able to stand before you…behold I set before you this day a blessing and a curse, A blessing if ye obey the commandments of the Lord your God …and a curse if you will not obey…..” Blessings come with conditions. Then 2 Chronicles 7:13 as Solomon prayed, God said, “If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; if my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. Now mine eyes shall be open; and mine ears attend unto the payer that is made in this place.”

Australia suffered drought and fires. Nigeria swarms of locust. There is a world wide pestilence. This nation was established to worship God as people came seeking freedom to worship from afar. But our laws no longer reflect God’s, being changed to make abortion and same sex marriage legal, to remove prayer from school, to remove images of God from public places inclusive of the 10 Commandments. Proverbs 6 clearly states the things God hates. We have turned away from God – He has never left us. Verse 15 tells us that God is waiting and listening for our prayers. The ball is in our court. The change to our circumstances begins with us.

Sunday worship begins at 10:00 am. Pastor Vic Murdy can be reached at 417-543-3659. Facebook hosts our video and events. In 2 Chronicles 15 God states He will be found of them that seek Him.