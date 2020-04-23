Billy Dan “Bill” Souder

Billy Dan Souder, 86 years , 11 months, 28 days old, of Rogersville, Missouri, passed away on April 18, 2020 at his home with his wife, Betty and family by his side.

Bill was born April 21, 1933 in Caney, MO in Ozark County to Etcyl and Francis (Walker) Souder.

Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran and served as a Medic during the Korean War. He was a retired over the road truck driver.

On March 16, 1956 Bill and Betty Ruth Bushong were united in marriage at Gainesville, MO and were blessed with two sons, Jesse and James.

Bill was a Christian and member of the Rogersville Church of Christ. He enjoyed telling stories, fishing, and hunting. He loved visiting with friends around the old country stores.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, H. D. Cole, two infant brothers, one sister, Betty Tate, a son, Jesse, and a granddaughter, Alicia Davis.

Bill is survived by his wife, Betty, a son and wife, James & Melinda Souder, six grandchildren, Billy, Nathan, Kymberlee, Haylee, Brittinie and Justin, eight great grandchildren, Nathan, Jr., Jeremy Dan, Jesse, Randall, Gary, Xzavior, Jeannie, and Lucas, other relatives and many friends.

Private family services for Bill were Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at Souder Church of Christ, Wasola, MO with burial in the Souder Cemetery with military honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post #112. Due to the current health crisis with Covid-19 a come-and-go time to honor Bill was held on Tuesday, April 21st from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Officiating was E.J. Hampton. Memorials may be made to Souder Cemetery or St. Jude Children’s Research Hosptal. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.