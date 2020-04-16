Bicentennial Commission Launches Poster Contest

The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is excited to announce the Bicentennial Poster contest. The contest is open to all students in grades 3-12 in Missouri. Judges will select four posters to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial of statehood. Selected posters will best interpret the theme:

Sharing Missouri’s stories: past, present, and future.

Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, which includes public and private schools, home-school networks, nonprofit arts agencies, cultural heritage institutions and public libraries. The COVID-19 pandemic, undoubtedly, complicates the sponsorship process. The commission welcomes sponsoring organizations to help facilitate the contest while students are at home during this time. The competition runs now until October 31, 2020.

Judges will select the final designs: two from grades 3-6 and two from grades 7-12. Missouri 2021 will be available on all social media platforms to answer questions, including email: contact@missouri2021.org. Complete guidelines and the online submission form can be found at missouri2021.org/bicentennial-poster.

The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is partnering with Hallmark Creative Marketing Studio to design a brochure and develop the selected designs into their final poster format.

Vinnorma Shaw’s 1921 poster for the Missouri Centennial Exposition at the Missouri State Fair is an iconic reminder of the Missouri Centennial commemoration. Likewise, the final designs chosen by the Missouri Bicentennial Commission will serve as a lasting reminder of the bicentennial. Students, teachers, and parents can find educational materials related to the centennial poster at the website for the Bicentennial Poster page.

Established through a state executive order in October 2018, the Missouri Bicentennial Commission is charged with furthering statewide efforts to honor the State of Missouri and its rich history and heritage on the occasion of its bicentennial.

Missouri 2021 is a statewide initiative of the State Historical Society of Missouri. The mission of Missouri 2021 is to promote a better understanding of Missouri and its regions, communities, and people, both past and present. The Missouri Bicentennial provides opportunities for citizens to celebrate, explore, and share perspectives on the state’s rich history and culture.

Keep up-to-date with all Missouri 2021 happenings by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @missouri2021.