Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

April 26 – Bethany Baptist Church members, present Sunday afternoon, voted to give monthly support to Joshua and Abi Owens, missionaries to Argentina. Our amount of support by itself is not great, but we will pray that they will be able to present their burden for Argentina in many churches this year and receive the support they need.

Their burden for Argentina comes from their experience of having been born and raised there and seeing firsthand a great need. The need comes from the fact that there are only 123 churches where the gospel is preached in a nation of well over 40 million people. It would take some 800 new churches just to get a ratio of 1 church for every 50,000 persons.

The people there are not really different from people all over the world, in that most of them who do believe in some sort of supernatural god, have religious rituals and systems of good works that they trust in for their own salvation. Many of them are looking for peace and hope in all the wrong places and fail to find the truth. Drugs, alcohol, thievery, etc. do not bring peace and joy. The only real hope for any one is in Jesus Christ.

Joshua’s parents were missionaries in Argentina. They have won souls, started churches, and started a Bible college so that national workers can be trained to take over those churches. Joshua has a burden to do that kind of work in northern Argentina. He has already worked with nationals to start one church that is doing well.

Joshua has done a lot of door-to-door soul winning, has seen shootings and robbery, but yet is willing to go where many people would not want to go.

Jesus was willing to go where others would not go to reach a soul. The Samaritan “woman at the well” was a destroyed woman, whose changed life and testimony resulted in a great number of people being saved. The demon possessed man who had lived a destroyed life among the tombs in the country of the Gadarenes was a changed man when Jesus came by. He now wanted to follow Jesus, but was told to go tell his neighbors what had happened to him. Jesus went out of his way to reach the blind, the crippled, the lepers, the harlots, the publicans, and lost sinners when no one else cared enough to go. Joshua challenged Bethany Baptist to share the news that Jesus still cares and has the power to change lives for the good.

Joshua has seen the power of the gospel change alcoholics, drug dealers, and other “destroyed people” into servants of the Lord. His burden is to take Christ to “destroyed souls” in Argentina.

