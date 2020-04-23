Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

April 19 – Ed and Becky Henderson of St. Joseph drove to Ava Saturday for the ordination of their son, Tim Henderson that was held Sunday afternoon at Bethany Baptist Church in Ava. Although the congregation was not as large as it might have been, there was a sweet spirit. Tim is the new Youth Pastor at Bethany Baptist Church. He is married to Sally, the daughter of Pastor Robert and Darlene Sorensen.

Tim and Sally Henderson sang a duet in the morning service accompanied by his mother, Becky Henderson at the piano.

Pastor Bob spoke from Romans 1:13-16 on “Things that are always associated with the Cross.”

When you think of the Cross you have to think about the death, burial, and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Without the Cross there is no salvation. There are many true things in the Bible about God and his love for mankind, but if a message does not refer to the Cross it is not a gospel message.

The Cross reminds us that we are all guilty of sin, worthy of punishment, and that Jesus died to take that punishment for us. That is all by the grace of God. Yet we would still have sorrow except for the resurrection. The power of God is revealed in the resurrection.

Many people who do believe that Jesus’ death would pay for their sins will put off making a decision to accept this salvation preferring to remain in their sins. This is a gamble they are taking, but dangerous because they do not know when they will breathe their last breath. Many others will simply reject and even mock at the Cross seeing it as an offense. The Bible warns us that those who reject the Christ of the Cross will suffer for their own sins in Hell throughout eternity.

Last Week’s News

April 12 – We had Easter Sunday services Sunday morning. While I was playing the piano before the first service, I looked up and saw all the empty seats. One person was seated on the end of one row, another person on the opposite end of the next row, and then one person on the next. There was just one more person on that side of the church. Then on the other side there was a couple on the second row and another couple halfway back. A couple more persons did come in later. Any other Easter I think that I would have almost cried at so few seats filled, but this time it seemed to be the right thing.

I have been getting more phone calls and appreciate that people are concerned. I am 82 and quite healthy, but I am glad people care enough to call. I got one call from my cousin, Sarah Riggs. She was also staying at home. She lives in a rural area of Illinois and can be outside.

My daughter, Debra Bohnstedt, calls almost every day and twice some days. When I told her that I was down to just one roll of toilet tissue in the closet, she offered to drive from Springfield. I made a trip to the grocery store and found a package and picked up my limit of one. Of course I had quite a list to fill and found everything I needed except for a whole chicken that I had planned to roast. I do not lack for food though, so that was okay. I will be happy though, when I get the chance to get out again visiting and playing the piano for all the friends at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Rocky Ridge, and Ava Place.

Darlene Sorensen sang a solo and later the Jubilee Singers presented a program of music to celebrate the Resurrection Day of Jesus. Pastor Bob Sorensen spoke about the crucifixion of Christ.

When you read through the different accounts about the crucifixion, you can note several things. There was the angry mob stirred up by those who hated Jesus the most. Jesus’ message of salvation required that you admit that you are a sinner. The self righteous religious leaders were angry at that idea. They were so strict with their keeping of the Sabbath and the traditions of the fathers, but they had forgotten justice and mercy. Yet they felt that they were more righteous than the publicans and the poor.

It was this same attitude that prevented the majority of Jews from recognizing the very One that they had waited for. They called Jesus an impostor, worthy of death for claiming to be the Son of God. The soldiers also saw him as an impostor whose claim was seen as a threat to the Roman Emperor. Their aggressive treatment of anyone who openly opposed their rule was to be a lesson for all to see.

But there were some who just sat back and watched and did nothing even though they knew that Jesus was an innocent man. This apathy is seen today as many Christians do nothing to challenge the evil that has become “politically correct.”

Thank God that there was also the abounding mercy of God who provided the perfect atonement to cover our sins. For it is the offering of his only begotten Son that provides the means for our salvation. God’s gift of eternal life rests entirely on our admission that we are sinners and on our belief that Jesus really is the Son of God who shed his own blood to pay for our sins, who was laid in the tomb, and arose again the third day. Praise God for his marvelous grace.