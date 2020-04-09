Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

April 4 – While many of us are staying away from large groups, putting a certain physical distance between ourselves and others, it is good to know that God is not staying distant. Bro. Dale Adams who was one of our former pastors said more than once that flowers were “God’s calling cards.” It did cheer us to see those bright yellow daffodils that continued all through March and it did not hurt to see the grass turn green and leaves growing in the trees. We know that God is still on the throne and that he only allows trials to test us, not to break us.

Bethany Baptist Church has continued to have services, although some gatherings have been canceled and others were limited to members only. The congregation is so small and the auditorium is large enough that it is no problem to maintain the physical distance that has been recommended. When someone has been doing the “social” distancing for most of the time for about three weeks, it is a joy to see friends and family, play the piano and sing with the congregation, and listen to the teaching and preaching. We do pray that God will continue to bless our rural area with few or no cases of the virus. May the Lord protect our loved ones in the nursing homes and bring healing to the large numbers of sick people wherever they are.

Darlene Sorensen sang the song, “God on the Mountain”. That song is true. Pastor Bob Sorensen’s message for the week basically goes along with that song.

There are things that are beyond our control. Storms will come and the outcome is uncertain, but be patient, God is at work. Instead of giving up when things are too hard for us, seek what God’s will is for your life, believe that God will direct your path so that all things will work for good. Accept what the Lord brings into our path. Spiritual maturity does not come without tests and sometimes those tests are painful and are beyond our strength. But when we have been tried and we did not quit or lose our faith, we will be like gold that has been tried in the fire. Remember that Jesus promised to be with us in that fire.

Last Week’s News

March 23 – What a difference a week makes. A couple of weeks ago our church had a missionary Sunday, several visitors, and almost all the regulars at church. Then this week there was just the “skeleton crew.” There were not all the usual handshakes and hugs, but some good smiles.

People are having to be creative. There were several good messages seen on Facebook and on the radio. We can still read our Bibles and our devotional books and keep in mind that God will never fail us. We can pray at any and all times.

We are using the phone more and going out less. Almost every appointment and event has been postponed and we are watching what develops.

I was working in my office late last week when the door bell rang. Out there on the front porch was a young friend with a big roll of toilet tissue. She said that she would not come in, but that she had been shopping and found a supply and that they were limiting sales to one per customer. She wanted to be sure that I had a roll. I told her that I had tissue. A month ago there had been a special on toilet tissue and I had gotten a package of 6, then the special was still on the next week and I had gotten the second package of 6. (That was before the panic) I still had one of those packages, but she said to keep the roll and not to go out more than necessary.

Darlene Sorensen and Tim and Sally Henderson sang a special song before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message from James 4:13-17 on “Three mistakes concerning the future.”

It is always a mistake to plan our future without concern for God’s will. The Bible says that we should not focus solely on getting more of earthly wealth and possessions. For example, we should not make any major decision about taking a better paying job somewhere if it will take us away from doing God’s clear will. We should first seek the kingdom of God and not worry about whether we will have our needs met. God knows what we need. Don’t leave God out of your plans.

We should not postpone anything worth doing if we can do it now. We cannot assume that we will even have tomorrow. We do not want to face God with unfinished business. Seek his will and then do it promptly.