Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

March 23 – What a difference a week makes. A couple of weeks ago our church had a missionary Sunday, several visitors, and almost all the regulars at church. Then this week there was just the “skeleton crew.” There were not all the usual handshakes and hugs, but some good smiles.

People are having to be creative. There were several good messages seen on Facebook and on the radio. We can still read our Bibles and our devotional books and keep in mind that God will never fail us. We can pray at any and all times.

We are using the phone more and going out less. Almost every appointment and event has been postponed and we are watching what develops.

I was working in my office late last week when the door bell rang. Out there on the front porch was a young friend with a big roll of toilet tissue. She said that she would not come in, but that she had been shopping and found a supply and that they were limiting sales to one per customer. She wanted to be sure that I had a roll. I told her that I had tissue. A month ago there had been a special on toilet tissue and I had gotten a package of 6, then the special was still on the next week and I had gotten the second package of 6. (That was before the panic) I still had one of those packages, but she said to keep the roll and not to go out more than necessary.

Darlene Sorensen and Tim and Sally Henderson sang a special song before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message from James 4:13-17 on “Three mistakes concerning the future.”

It is always a mistake to plan our future without concern for God’s will. The Bible says that we should not focus solely on getting more of earthly wealth and possessions. For example, we should not make any major decision about taking a better paying job somewhere if it will take us away from doing God’s clear will. We should first seek the kingdom of God and not worry about whether we will have our needs met. God knows what we need. Don’t leave God out of your plans.

We should not postpone anything worth doing if we can do it now. We cannot assume that we will even have tomorrow. We do not want to face God with unfinished business. Seek his will and then do it promptly.