Sue Curry Jones

This grouping of honeybees was hard at work on Saturday, with the hive completely covered with bees, and bee activity occurring 4-5 ft. around the hive. Hanging from a pine tree branch, the pine cone hanging on the right side of the hive, gives a visual comparison of the actual size of the hive. Swarm season generally occurs between spring and early summer, and swarming is the natural method honeybee colonies use for reproduction.