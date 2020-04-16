Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

All the news is about COVID-19 and many businesses and churches are closed or with altered services to do their part in “flattening the curve.” Regardless of your beliefs in the origins, spread, and news of this virus it is impacting your life. We did not meet today for services due to the recommendations from our conference, but we are having a church family conference call later today for a prayer and praise time that we are looking forward to. Our older members who do not have family around are being checked on and cared for as well.

It was surreal this week for me to receive “letters of passage” from my two part time nursing jobs informing the authorities to not detain me as I was an “essential worker.” The in-services preparing our facility for the virus struck some fear in me I must admit. But God has not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy 1:7.

God has given us many principles for health in the Bible and the use of quarantine and hygiene were used by the children of Israel. The experts today are telling us to wash our hands, do not touch our face, and limit our social gatherings. This makes sense, but don’t give into the fear, because fear weakens the immune system.

There are 8 principles, sometimes referred to as “The 8 Doctors” that I want to share in brief with you today. Several acronyms are used to help you remember them, but this is one I like – NEWSTART.

Nutrition Ecclesiastes 10:17

Exercise ((Luke 13:33)

Water (John 4:10)

Sunshine (Malachi 4:2)

Temperance (1 Corinthians 9:25)

Air (Genesis 1:6)

Rest (Psalms 127:2)

Trust in God (Proverbs 3:5-8)

Nutrition is sadly lacking in the Standard American Diet – SAD. While many things could be written, let us just say there is no nutrition in sugar and that we eat way too much sugar. Did you know that as little as 25 teaspoons, the amount in a banana split, lessens the ability of a white blood cell to destroy bacteria from 14 to 1?! This is like sending a soldier to war with no ammunition! We need to do all we can to increase the function of our immune system to fight off the virus that is pandemic right now, so avoid sugar.

Proper nutrition can be secured by eating foods from the original four food groups given in the Bible. God said, “Behold I have given you every herb bearing seed which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.” Genesis 1:29. The Bible also declares, “Thou shalt eat the herb of the field.” Genesis 3:18.

Fruits, nuts, grains, and vegetables provide the body with all the essential nutrients that will help to build good blood. This is the diet that man originally consumed. In paradise when there will be no more killing and death mankind will once again resume a natural, plant-based menu. So why not begin now preparing for heaven!

Exercise improves cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure, helps control body weight, and protects against a variety of diseases. Just like a healthy diet, exercise can contribute to general good health and therefore to a healthy immune system. It may contribute even more directly by promoting good circulation, which allows the cells and substances of the immune system to move through the body freely and do their job efficiently.

Water internally and externally is so important to health. Your body is actually 75% water! Water taken internally increases circulation by thinning the blood. It also increases oxygen and blood volume. The more perfect the circulation, the more wastes are discharged from the body through the kidneys, skin and lungs. As the circulation is made more perfect, more oxygen is being transported throughout the body. More oxygen means more energy. So, try water – not caffeine, for energy! Divide your body weight by two and that is the number of ounces you need to drink per day.

Sunshine provides warmth and a sunny disposition, but did you know sunshine in your house kills germs and viruses? Throw open the shades and turn back your bedcovers to expose them to the sun. Sunshine on your skin is an important source of Vitamin D which is essential for a healthy immune system. 10-15 minutes of sunlight on the face and hands is a good starting point gradually increasing to 30 -45 minutes a day. Avoid sunscreen, but do not get sunburned!

Temperance means moderation in things that are good and abstinence from all harmful substances. I don’t think I have to say too much here because we probably ALL know of some habit we need cut out of our lives. We just need to make the choice to do it NOW. I can do ALL things through Christ who strengthens me! Philippians 4:13

Air is 21% oxygen and is vital for life. It is so important to breathe pure fresh air and we are fortunate to live in Douglas County country where fresh air is abundant. Sometimes we complain about the pollution in the environment, but then enclose ourselves in our houses with no ventilation. The air can become unfit to breathe especially with the use of aerosols, cooking, and heating of our homes. If you are a smoker, get help to quit. Open the windows and air out your bedding daily. Proper ventilation can protect against the growth of mold, fungus, and bacteria.

Rest is essential for our cell health. It is during periods of rest that the tissue in the body is rebuilt and wastes are moved to points where they will be eliminated from the body. We should avoid heavy meals, stress, confusion, TV and digital devices, and noise before retiring for sleep. While sleep is essential, rest is more than just regular sleep. Seventh-day Adventist rest on the 7th day from our weekly labors and are one of the people groups cited in Blue Zones for longevity. A weekly break from the rigors of daily life, the 24-hour Sabbath provides a time to focus on family, God, camaraderie, and nature. This relieves stress, strengthens social networks, and provides consistent exercise. It is one of the 10 Commandments and a real blessing! Give it a try!

Trust in Divine power may be last in this acronym, but it is the most important. The same power that Christ exercised when He walked visibly among men is in His Word. It was by His Word that Jesus healed disease and cast out demons; by His Word He stilled the sea and raised the dead; and the people bore witness that His Word was with power. The whole Bible is a manifestation of Christ. In His Word He is speaking to us individually, speaking as directly as if we could listen to His voice. It is in these promises that Christ communicates to us His grace and power. They are leaves from that tree which is “for the healing of the nations.” (Revelation 22:2) Received, assimilated, they are to be the strength of the character, the inspiration and sustenance of the life. Nothing else can have such healing power. Nothing besides can impart the courage and faith, which give vital energy to the whole being.

Start today to incorporate something from each of these 8 simple “doctors” into your life to give you the strongest foundation for the trials of life. Remember, it is never too early nor too late to work towards becoming the healthiest you! Enjoy a new start!

Remember, our Community Services Center is currently closed until further notice. If you have an emergency need, please call the church and we will try to assist as possible. We would appreciate you holding onto your donations for now also, so our volunteers do not have to be working. If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! We would love to pray with you and/or for you. Just give us a call. May you seek the peace that only comes from God during these difficult times!