Ava PD Responds to Disturbance That Results in One Death  

The Ava Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 500 block of Pennington Avenue, Ava, during early morning hours on Saturday, April 4.

Upon arriving at the scene, Ava Police Officer Kaleb Brookshire and Corporal Dewayne Butterworth were met by an assailant brandishing a knife in a threatening manner, with two individuals inside the residence. After a struggle, the officers placed the assailant in handcuffs.

According to Police Chief Reggie Johnson, officers arrived at the scene to find the assailant with a self-inflicted knife wound on his hand, threatening harm to others. Whether or not anyone else in the house was injured is unknown, as medical treatment was refused.

However, it is acknowledged one person died at the scene.

Details surrounding the death and the incident are currently under investigation by County Coroner Rick Miller and the Ava Police Department. Officials have confirmed that an autopsy is being performed on the deceased.

Because the incident is under investigation, no names have been released.