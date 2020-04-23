Ava Head Start Now Accepting  Applications

Even in these uncertain times, Head Start is working to provide services to preschoolers and their families, as every spring children are recruited for the coming school year and this year is no different. To apply, children must be 3 or 4 years old on or before July 31, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Head Start is not completing applications in person, but instead beginning the application process for your child by phone. Please call Ava Head Start at 683-5217, and leave a message, and we will get back to you about your child’s application as soon as possible. We want to serve you and your child next year.