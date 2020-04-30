Ava City Council: Reopening Businesses Closed Due to COVID-19, Planning to Open Pool On Schedule

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, April 28th the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter and Mayor Loftin reported that income generated by a city sales tax was down approximately $15,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resolution #2020.04.01

The aldermen approved a resolution to accept a price increase of approximately 7% per ton for solid waste disposal at Black Oak Sanitary Land Fill. The rate will increase from $33.60 per ton to $36.02 per ton. It’s unclear yet if consumer trash pickup rates will be affected.

Bill Readings

The aldermen heard two readings of each of these bills. The changes are due to reorganizing the city code books. All were approved unanimously.

Bill #20/04.04

Repealing Chapter 42 Environment sections moving Dead Animals and Animal Waste to Chapter 10 Animals.

Bill #20/04.05

Repealing Chapter 42 Environment sections moving refuse on the streets; spitting on the sidewalks and floors of public buildings; obstruction of sidewalks; use of bicycles, tricycles and skates on sidewalks; excavations; sidewalk construction; construction waste; and condemnation of sidewalk to Chapter 86 Streets, Sidewalks and Other Public Places.

Bill #20/04.06

Repealing Chapter 42 Environment sections moving loitering in public buildings owned by the city and disturbance of lawful assembly to the Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions Chapter 62.

Bill #20/04.07

Repealing Chapter 42 Environment section moving False Fire Alarm to the Fire Prevention and Protection Chapter 46.

Bill #20/04.08

Revising Chapter 98 Sewers and Sewage Disposal Section 98-256 and replacing it with an updated Section 98-256.

Bill #20/04.09

Revising Chapter 82 Solid Waste Section 82-49 removing from reserve and creating a new Section 82-49 Deposit of Excrement, Garbage and other Objectionable Waste.

Bill #20/04.10

Revising Chapter 42 Environment Section 42-51 placing it in reserve and revising Chapter 82 Solid Waste Section 82-1 Definitions and also creating a new section 82-105 Tire Storage and Disposal.

Bill #20/04.11

Repealing Chapter 82 Solid Waste Sections 82-31 and 82-32 and placing on reserve and revising sections 82-35 and 82-37.

Bill #20/04.12

Repealing Chapter 50 Floods and changing title to Environment. And repealing Chapter 42 Environment and changing title to Nuisance, also creating a revised Chapter 42.

Reopening the City

Mayor Loftin reported working with Valerie Reese at the Douglas County Health Department to help local salons, restaurants, and other currently-closed or restricted businesses comply with Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s recent announcement to start opening up the state from COVID-19 restrictions on May 4th.

Loftin praised Reese’s work, saying she had already assembled packets of gloves, masks, sanitizer etc for distribution to the newly-opened businesses.

Square Improvements

Loftin hopes to get the planned improvements to the Ava Square going yet this sumer.

Bid opening for Contractors will be May 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at City Hall.

Water Tower Inspections

The aldermen approved a quote of $5,775.00 from Pittsburg Tank and Tower Group of Henderson, KY to inspect and clean two of the city’s water towers. While this wasn’t the lowest bid, this contractor sends a diver into each tower to clean it out. The low bid would require the city crews to drain each tower for cleaning, which would incur overtime costs.

City Cleanup

Ava’s Spring cleanup is scheduled for May 4-8th.

South Jefferson Water Project

Loftin reported a desire to begin a project on South Jefferson Street, where homes and businesses currently connected to an aging waterline will be connected to an already-run newer line. Loftin will seek bids on the project.

MoDOT Airport Lights

Loftin reported that MoDOT is postponing several projects, including one scheduled to update the runway lights at Ava’s airport. The new plan is to work on this project after July 2021, which will be put it in the 2022 budget.

Airport Hangar

Loftin said work on hangars at the airport are currently planned to take place within the 2021 fiscal year.

Roundabout Project

Loftin reported that MoDOT’s updates to the Ava roundabout are now postponed due to COVID-19. No new expected dates of completion were provided.

Fire Department Paint

According to Loftin, paint work on the Fire Department building will begin next week.

Foxtrotter Show Canceled

Loftin reported being advised that the Spring show for the Ava Foxtrotters has been canceled.

Ava City Pool

Mayor Loftin said plans to open the Ava City Pool on Memorial Day were proceeding. The facility will be outfitted with some new thermometers and cleaning solution to maintain a safe swimming environment for residents.

Closed Session

The Aldermen voted 4-0 to finalize the hire of Harvey Crawford as a full-time employee in the city sanitation department.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on May 12 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.