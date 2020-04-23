Arno – Hellen Blakey

On Monday I had .5 inches in my rain gauge and by Friday I had 1.5 of an inch more, and by 4:00 I had another .6 in my rain gauge.

On Monday, James and Mark stopped by in the morning. Mindi came at 1:00 and Kay got my news as she went home in the evening. On Tuesday Mark and James stopped and visited awhile before going to work. I drove over to Trae and Kendra’s and took the bread and cake to them. Trae and Findley and Sloane were walking down the road when I got there so I turned around and came home.

On Wednesday, James, Mark and Mark Weston came by on their way to work. I sure will miss them when they get the job done at Goodhope. Mindi came a little after 11:00.

On Thursday, I called all my sisters and brothers.

On Friday, I made bread. Mindi came and I went to town after some brown beans, they are hard to find and when I got back home, Mindi drove up with a big bag of brown beans so with both bags that should last me. Guess what, I had beans and cornbread the next day and they were really good. Tara brought me some bread and milk after she got off work.

Saturday James came by in the morning and picked up his eggs that Mark left for him on Wednesday.

On Sunday Mt. Tabor had church but I didn’t make it. I got to listen to Brother Joe Corum, his message came from Mark, Matthew and 1 Corinthians. They sang one of my favorite songs and I sung along with them. Sunday was also Ruby Piland’s birthday.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks . My prayers and sympathies go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.