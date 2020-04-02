Arno – Hellen Blakey

March 29 – Last Monday I got.1 in my rain gauge, Tuesday I got 1.1, Saturday I had .1. For this month so far I have 9.7, but we have two days to go.

My news will be short again because I haven’t been going nowhere.

Last Monday, Mindi came about four o’clock. On Tuesday, Shelie came about fifteen minutes to twelve. On Wednesday, Mindi came again. On Thursday I was supposed to have my taxes done, but the place was closed.

Friday, Lakota came and got a list of things I needed and went and got them, she is a sweet daughter. Mindi came by after Lakota got back.

Monica and I studied our Sunday School lesson together on the phone, Saturday night.

On Sunday we didn’t have church and won’t for the next few Sundays. Cathy Cornett called and said she was an aunt again. Cindy had a 7 lb. 10 oz. baby boy. He is named Nathan Matthew Jacobitz. I set and listened to the preaching on the radio today.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks. My prayers and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.