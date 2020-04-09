Arno – Helen Blakey

March 31 – Last Monday Mindi came about noon. Tara came and got a list of things I needed and brought them to me when she got off work.

Last Tuesday, I received 1.2 in the morning. That made a total of 10.9 for March. Kay stopped and got my news. I picked up all the trash up along the road but it didn’t stay clean long. I pray the Lord bless those that have to throw their trash out along the road. I got my tin can ready for recycling. Carolyn Hampton stopped and got two pictures and made a copy for me and dropped them off this evening. Bonnie brought me some eggs.

On April 1st, Nina stopped and got her eggs. Mindi came early today. I baked bread, took my cans off. Carolyn dropped my phone card off on her way home.

Last Thursday, Mark and Mark Weston dropped by then James came later. Annie came later and got starts off my forsythia bush that I just trimmed.

Last Friday, Mindi came early so I could go to town and drop off some bills. I didn’t get out of my car only once and that is when I got to WRVE-co-op and I had to get out to put the bill in the drop box. I made ice cream when I got home.

I appreciate T.C. for bringing my list of food out to me. Carolyn stopped on her way home with two bags of flour.

On Saturday, Carolyn stopped in the evening with some Ben-gay for my arthritis that is going up the back of my neck and head.

Sunday I got to hear Joe Corum preach and our Pastor Charles Peak got in touch with all his church family and said keep praying, read your Sunday School lesson, and read your Bible. Monica and I study our Sunday School lesson together over the phone. Mark and Sherry came by this afternoon and picked up Mark Weston’s birthday card and cake early. His birthday is the 12th.

Keep our sick folk in your prayers.

My prayers and sympathies goes out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.