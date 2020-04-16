April 23, 1970

Cast In Ava High FHA Play

Members of the cast which presented “A Ready Made Family,” a three act play by Ava High School students are (back row, left to right): David Emerson as Nicodemus; Rose Halstead as Begonia; Vanessa Davis as Doris; Steve Tallent as Sammie; Brenda Price as Aunt Lydia; Mr. Ted Bateman, director. Front row: Bob Pettit as Henry Turner; Huba Welton as Agnes; Debbie Gipe as Marilee; Grant Haden as Bob; and Suzette Turley as Gracie. The play was sponsored by the Ava High school FHA. Herald Archives