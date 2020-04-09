– Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept. Reggie Johnson, Chief – Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

3/28/20 – 4/4/20

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 10

Assault, Domestic – 1

Assist Agency – 2

Assist Agency (DCSO) – 2

Assist Person – 2

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 3

Check Well-Being – 2

C & I Driver – 2

Community Policing – 5

Disturbance, Domestic -1

Disturbance, General – 2

Disturbance, Noise – 2

Follow Up – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Lost Property – 1

Miscellaneous – 5

Private Property Accident – 2

Shoplifting – 1 (in custody)

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 5

Vandalism/Prop. Damage –  2

Cemetery Gates – 2

Total – 62

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR