– Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept. Reggie Johnson, Chief – Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type
3/28/20 – 4/4/20
Abandoned Vehicle – 1
Alarm – 2
Animal Call – 10
Assault, Domestic – 1
Assist Agency – 2
Assist Agency (DCSO) – 2
Assist Person – 2
Check Person – 3
Check Vehicle – 3
Check Well-Being – 2
C & I Driver – 2
Community Policing – 5
Disturbance, Domestic -1
Disturbance, General – 2
Disturbance, Noise – 2
Follow Up – 1
Funeral Escort – 1
Lost Property – 1
Miscellaneous – 5
Private Property Accident – 2
Shoplifting – 1 (in custody)
Stalled Vehicle – 1
Traffic Control – 1
Traffic Stop – 5
Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 2
Cemetery Gates – 2
Total – 62