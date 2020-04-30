– Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

4/19/20 – 4/25/20

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 6

Assault – 1

Assault, Domestic – 1

Assist Agency – 2

Assist Agency (Medical) – 2

Assist Agency (MSHP) – 1

Check Building – 1

Check Person – 4

Check Vehicle – 5

Check Well-Being – 1

C&I Driver – 4

Community Policing – 1

Disturbance, Domestic – 2

Disturbance, General – 2

Disturbance, Noise – 2

Funeral Escort – 1

Harassment – 1

Juvenile Situation – 1

Miscellaneous – 6

Missing Person , Juvenile – 1

Stealing – 3

Traffic Stop – 5

Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 1

Cemetery Gates – 3

Total – 58

On 4/20, a taxi driver stopped at the police department, and the subject jumped out of the car and ran without paying. The subject was taken into custody.

On 4/20, a manager at a restaurant stated there was a male subject there acting strangely and would not leave. The subject requested an ambulance. Deputies assisted Cox Transport and subject was taken to Cox North.

On 4/24, a caller from Graham Ave wished to file a noise complaint on her neighbor who was mowing their yard. Deputies informed the caller of the city noise ordinance and found no case at this time.

On 4/25, a caller stated he had bee hit by a car and had possibly broken his arm. The driver of the car was arrested and taken to the Police Department.