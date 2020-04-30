– Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type
4/19/20 – 4/25/20
Alarm – 1
Animal Call – 6
Assault – 1
Assault, Domestic – 1
Assist Agency – 2
Assist Agency (Medical) – 2
Assist Agency (MSHP) – 1
Check Building – 1
Check Person – 4
Check Vehicle – 5
Check Well-Being – 1
C&I Driver – 4
Community Policing – 1
Disturbance, Domestic – 2
Disturbance, General – 2
Disturbance, Noise – 2
Funeral Escort – 1
Harassment – 1
Juvenile Situation – 1
Miscellaneous – 6
Missing Person , Juvenile – 1
Stealing – 3
Traffic Stop – 5
Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 1
Cemetery Gates – 3
Total – 58
On 4/20, a taxi driver stopped at the police department, and the subject jumped out of the car and ran without paying. The subject was taken into custody.
On 4/20, a manager at a restaurant stated there was a male subject there acting strangely and would not leave. The subject requested an ambulance. Deputies assisted Cox Transport and subject was taken to Cox North.
On 4/24, a caller from Graham Ave wished to file a noise complaint on her neighbor who was mowing their yard. Deputies informed the caller of the city noise ordinance and found no case at this time.
On 4/25, a caller stated he had bee hit by a car and had possibly broken his arm. The driver of the car was arrested and taken to the Police Department.