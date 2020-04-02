Achieve Positive Change in Your Leadership Direction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several community development specialists with University of Missouri Extension are jointly leading a free online classes focused on John C. Maxwell’s book, “21 Indispensable Qualities of a Leader.”

The first online session of the 30-minute long class will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 6. The additional 20 sessions will follow at the same time on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until May 22.

“This is a short book with 21 short chapters on key leadership skills. But this book also really needs to be absorbed, not just read, in order to learn more about yourself and more about how to lead effectively,” said David Burton, a county engagement and community development specialist headquartered in Springfield, Mo.

Individuals must register on the MU Extension website (http://extension.missouri.edu) for the class. Putting the name of the class in the search bar on the website is the quickest way to find the enrollment page.

After registration is complete, individuals will receive details on how to access the zoom class by computer or phone. Participants that miss a session will have the option of listening to the recorded class session later that day.

This classic book is available at most libraries, from Amazon, Audible and Abebooks.com among others. Individuals can participate without the book however reading along helps to reinforce the lessons and aids in discussion.

Burton says few people in the last half century have changed as many lives as John C. Maxwell and that this book can make a positive change in a person’s leadership direction if they will give it at least 21 days.

“Maxwell notes in his book that everything rises and falls on leadership. The challenge is that leadership develops from the inside out. If you can become the leader you ought to be on the inside, you will be able to become the leader you want to be on the outside,” said Burton.

Other MU Extension community development specialists helping to teach the class include Jackie Spainhower (Harrison County), Patricia Barrett (Miller County), Dr. Pam Duitsman (Christian County), Dr. Johanna Reed Adams (Boone County), David Burton (Greene County), Mistti Ritter (Jefferson County) and Workforce Development Specialist Dr. Amy Patillo (Greene County).

University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.