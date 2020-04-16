February 26, 1970

Ava High School FFA Chapter

Joining the 40,000 other FFA members throughout the nation and the 12,000 in Missouri this week in observance of National FFA Week are the members of the Ava Chapter of the Future Farmers of America, most of whom are pictured above. They are (front row) left to right: Mr. Wayne Powell, advisor; Bob Holmes, sentinel; Boyd Hall, reporter; Rick Roberts, parliamentarian, Mike Roberts, president; and Jeff Holmer, secretary. Second row: Ken Alcorn, Scarlet Ward, Jackie Hall, Terry Stillings, Billy Coats, Reggie Spurlock, Denzil Buthery, Kim Turley, Norman Pearson, Randy Cantwell, and David Jenkins. Third row: Randell Delp, Tom Duran, Gary Barton, Ed Phillips, Van Williams and Chester Shortt. Fourth row: David Dye, Burl Loftin, Tom Brazel, Mickey Havill, Oren Alcorn, Denzil Cunningham, Ramond Homer, Tim Heinlein and William Hamister. Fifth row: Lyle Davis, Don Smith, Rex David, Clyde Darlington, Lennie Johnson, Bob Harville, Dan Johnson, Roger Sutherland, and Eddie Sweraengin. Sixth row: Bill Strong, Dan Porter, Keith Richards, Ken Stamper, Roger Bloomer, Roland Turner, Kevin Heinlein and Kenneth Steven. Back row: David Morrison, David McGill, Roy Short, Rick Lafferty, Armon Stewart, Tom Cox, Rich Huff, Jack Johnson and Jack Miller. Herald Archives