Named recently as Intermediate League All-Stars were, left to right (front row): Ivan Chambers, Lowell Atchison, Jimmie Campell, Noel Atchison, Andy Clinkingbeard, Jeff Young, Mickey Sallee. Back row: Gil Welton, Jimmy Lakey, Steve Faszholz, Jeff Alderman, Jim Mackey, Roger Wilson, John Duran and Bud Clinkingbeard, manager. Not present when photo was taken were Kevin Swofford and Kirk Clinkingbeard. Herald Archives
Home Looking Backward August 13, 1970
