– Activity Report –

From The

Ava Police Dept.

Reggie
Johnson,
Chief


Phone
417-683-2900–

Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

3/22/20 – 3/28/20

Animal Call – 2

Assault – 1

Assist Agency – 2

Assist Agency (Medical) – 1

Assist Person – 3

Check Well-Being – 3

Community Policing – 7

Disturbance, Noise – 1

found Property – 1

Funeral Escort – 2

Left Without Paying – 1

Miscellaneous -2

Traffic Stop – 9

Cemetery Gates – 2

Total – 34

On 3/22. Ava Police responded to  the 800 Block of Grand Ave. over a request to check the well being of a  woman who’s sister had been unable to contact her for  more than a day. Deputies made contact with the woman who was sick and isolating herself.

On 3/25, Ava Police responded to  Redbud over a request from the pharmacy who was unable to deliver medication for several days and asked that resident be checked on. Deputies found that the subject was fine.

On 3/25. Ava Police responded to a local restaurant where a needle had been found by window. Deputies found it to not be a common needle for drugs and disposed of it.

On 3/28, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Webster Ave. in response to a complaint of neighbors playing loud music and keeping the caller awake. Deputies found that the neighbors had already turned their music down, and would keep it down.

 

