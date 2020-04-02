– Activity Report –
From The
Ava Police Dept.
Reggie
Johnson,
Chief
–
Phone
417-683-2900–
Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
3/22/20 – 3/28/20
Animal Call – 2
Assault – 1
Assist Agency – 2
Assist Agency (Medical) – 1
Assist Person – 3
Check Well-Being – 3
Community Policing – 7
Disturbance, Noise – 1
found Property – 1
Funeral Escort – 2
Left Without Paying – 1
Miscellaneous -2
Traffic Stop – 9
Cemetery Gates – 2
Total – 34
On 3/22. Ava Police responded to the 800 Block of Grand Ave. over a request to check the well being of a woman who’s sister had been unable to contact her for more than a day. Deputies made contact with the woman who was sick and isolating herself.
On 3/25, Ava Police responded to Redbud over a request from the pharmacy who was unable to deliver medication for several days and asked that resident be checked on. Deputies found that the subject was fine.
On 3/25. Ava Police responded to a local restaurant where a needle had been found by window. Deputies found it to not be a common needle for drugs and disposed of it.
On 3/28, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Webster Ave. in response to a complaint of neighbors playing loud music and keeping the caller awake. Deputies found that the neighbors had already turned their music down, and would keep it down.