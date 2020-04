Provided by Glenda Bunyard Konopka

Team members are, first row (left to right): Cleon Estes, Cloine Pettit, Lyle Brown, Clifton Bunyard and Charles Yeoman. Second row (left to right): Sam Inman, Hershel Hobbs, Dale Stewart, Paul Cummins and Coach Norman. Mrs. Glenda Bunyard Konopka’s father, first row, 4th from the left, played on the team. He would have been 104 on May 2.