Willow “Misty” Fennell, 67 years, 6 months, and 4 days, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on March 11, 2020 at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Misty was born September 7, 1952 in Sanger, California to Glen Dale and Argie Roberta (Ferguson) Roberts.

On Oct. 29, 1979, Misty Roberts and Kenneth Wayne “Bubba” Fennell were united in marriage in Reno, NV.

She had lived in Ava for the past 14 years moving from the Gentryville community.

Misty enjoyed gaming, riding horses, painting and listening to music.

She was preceded in death by her father and her husband, Kenneth Wayne Fennell in 2013.

Misty is survived by her mother, three children; Justin Fennell, Ava, MO, Ashley Lane and Husband, Mark, Ava, MO and Ricky Najarian, Ozark, MO, six grandchildren; Serenity Stillings, Aiden Lane, Malarie Fennell, Faith Najarian, Michael Lane, Kelsie Lane, four great-grandchildren, Ciri Fennell, Audrey Stillings, Maddex Waggoner, and Axten Waggoner, sister and best friend, Lindsey Morton and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Misty were Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO with Cremation following per her request. Visitation was Friday, March 13th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.