The Wilder Day Committee met March 9, 2020 to discuss Wilder Days 2020, which will be held October 9th and 10th. These dates were agreed upon by the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce as well as having the event on the grounds of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Home & Museum.

The knowledge gained from the 2019 Wilder Days has given us new insight on how to make things much better and to run much smoother.

The Wilder Day Committee is making plans to have a Parade this year. The route is still under discussion.

Letters will be sent out to returning Vendors that participated last year with a deadline of May 1st to respond. After our next meeting it will be opened up to any new vendors. The final cutoff date for NEW vendors will be September 1, 2020.

Contact information will posted on the Wilder Days Facebook page in the near future.