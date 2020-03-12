Wasola – Theta Nokes

March 9 – My flesh and my heart faileth, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:26

Sympathy to the families of Neressa Ray and Janet Johnston.

After being in the hospital from February 21 to March 3, Gary got to come to the Ava Nursing home. He has had visitors that he hasn’t seen for years besides his regular friends. He is in Room 21.

Our son, T.J., from Connecticut, was in a few days. Howie and Jack visited Saturday evening. Friday night Dana Brazeal came to visit with T.J.

I am so thankful that God has given me good friends and family.

It is very hard to let go of what was, but I must.