Unofficial: Douglas County Favors Trump

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

(Unofficial) results from Tuesday’s Presidential Preference Primary are in, and according to County Clerk Karry Davis, Douglas County liked incumbent Donald Trump for president.

1849 total ballots were cast, 1291 (70% of the total) in favor of Trump. The second-place vote-getter was Democrat Joe Biden, with 319 votes (17% of the total) votes to his name.

Democrat Bernie Sanders garnered 170 votes (9% of the total). Fellow Democrat Michael Bloomberg received 8 votes (less than 1% of the total).

The Herald will publish complete results when they are made official.