U.S. Dept. of Labor Cites Charcoal Manufacturer For Multiple Hazards at Two Missouri Locations

BRANSON, Mo. –– The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Royal Oak Enterprises for exposing employees to multiple safety and health hazards at company facilities in Branson and Summersville, Mo. The charcoal manufacturer faces $339,702 in penalties.

OSHA cited the Branson facility for 19 serious violations for exposing employees to confined space entry, electrical, housekeeping, hearing, and forklift hazards; deficiencies in lockout/tagout; inadequate machine guarding; and failure to mount a fire extinguisher.

OSHA cited the Summersville facility for 10 serious violations for electrical and forklift hazards, accumulation of combustible material and exposing employees to silica dust.

“Every employer is required to provide a workplace free of hazards,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “Employers who implement a safety and health program that includes identifying and fixing hazards can minimize the risk of worker injuries and illnesses.”

