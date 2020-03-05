U. S. Army Corps  Hosts Cybersecurity Training Exercise 

BRANSON, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently was host to a joint cybersecurity training exercise near Branson, Missouri, from Feb. 24 to March 6.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Team, the Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Cyber Readiness Team, and the Army’s Cyber Protection Brigade are all participate in the training exercise.

The training simulates a cyber-attack on the nation’s critical infrastructure control systems.

The Corps’ Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity team is responsible for protecting the agency’s operational technology and is mission partners with the Army Cyber Protection Brigade.

The training exercise is designed to allow all teams to hone their specialized skill sets.

